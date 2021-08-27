Covid-19: Do away with 14-day wait after completing two vaccination doses, Muar Furniture Association tells local authority

Manufacturing workers in Selangor receive their Pikas Covid-19 jab at the vaccination centre at Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam June 28, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Aug 27 — The Muar Furniture Association (MFA) is appealing to the local authority (PBT) in the district to allow factory workers who have completed two Covid-19 doses to return to work without having to wait for 14 days after being vaccinated.

MFA president Steve Ong said based on the Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS), the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) had clearly stated that workers who had received two vaccine doses — defined as fully vaccinated — were allowed to work without having to wait for a 14-day period.

“Under Miti’s Frequently Asked Questions, it is also clearly stated that workers are not forced to wait for 14 days after completing their vaccines.

“But what is confusing us is why the Muar PBT is sticking with the decision that it is mandatory for workers who are fully vaccinated to wait for 14 days before returning to work,” he said through a statement here, today.

He said Selangor, Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur, which were also in Phase One of the National Recovery Plan, (PPN) had complied with the Miti guideline for non-essential industries to begin operations, namely, on the condition that the companies applied for the work approval of employees who had been fully vaccinated through the CIMS, and operated within the stipulated workforce rate, without having to wait for 14 days.

According to Ong, many micro and small and medium enterprises had been severely affected by the movement control order (MCO) period of almost three months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Their cash flow is limited and they are now in critical condition,” he added. — Bernama