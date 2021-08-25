Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases go back up to 22,642 as Sabah exceed 3,000 mark; nearly 2,300 infections in Kedah

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam August 1, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Covid-19 cases in Malaysia jumped to 22,642 today, an increase of 1,805 in the last 24 hours.

Sabah recorded over 3,000 cases for the second day in a row. Outside of Selangor, it was the state with the highest statistics for today, numbering at 3,224.

This was followed by Kedah which logged 2,279 cases.

Selangor maintained the state with the most cases at 6,325.

Other states recording over 1,000 cases Johor (1,832), Sarawak (1,667), Penang (1,427), Kelantan (1,424), Perak (1,390), and Kuala Lumpur (1,128).

The remaining states registering new cases are Terengganu (744), Pahang (522), Melaka (342), Negri Sembilan (269), Perlis (44), Putrajaya (21) and Labuan (four).

MORE TO COME