Bersatu’s Ahmad Faizal says will not be sad if not named DPM, honoured if given other ministerial posts

Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu stressed that he will support the leadership of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri and the Cabinet he formed. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Aug 25 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today said that he will not be sad if he is not given the deputy prime minister post.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president said that he was not even sad when he lost the Perak Mentri Besar post last year in a motion of no-confidence vote during the State Assembly sitting.

“I’m sure everyone knows that I’m still happy even though I lost the Perak Mentri Besar post. I’m even more spirited to serve the people now.

“At the moment, I’m carrying out my duties as the Tambun MP and Chenderiang assemblyman. Both these duties are already huge for me.

“So I will not be sad, but I will be very happy when the newly appointed Prime Minister can form a stable government and bring us out of the Covid-19 pandemic and economic misery,” he told a press conference held via Zoom.

Ahmad Faizal also stressed that he will support the leadership of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri and the Cabinet he formed.

However, Ahmad Faizal said that he would be honoured to serve the people if he was given any other ministerial post.

“I know it will be a huge responsibility. I will serve the people with whatever capacity and will definitely give my best,” he said.