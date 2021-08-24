JKJAV: 27 Covid-19 vaccination centres in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor have shut down

For Malaysians who have not registered or gotten their Covid-19 appointments yet, the walk-in vaccinations in the Klang Valley have been extended. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The special committee on ensuring access to Covid-19 vaccines (JKJAV) has revealed that a total of 27 vaccination centres (PPV) including Mega PPVs in the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor have stopped operations.

The remaining PPVs in the Klang Valley will shut down in stages as the majority of residents have already completed their Covid-19 vaccination.

Among the PPVs that have already closed as of yesterday include Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre, The MINES International Exhibition & Convention Centre, MITEC and Sime Darby Ara Damansara. Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC 1 & 2) will stop operations on August 24. Below is the full list from the JKJAV.

For Malaysians who have not registered or gotten their Covid-19 appointments yet, the walk-in vaccinations in the Klang Valley have been extended. It is still available at several locations such as KL Convention Centre (HCO F, G and H), Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil — A, B, Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) and Dewan Sivik MBPJ.

For non-Malaysians, walk-ins are no longer available but they can still get vaccinated through the appointment system. They can register for an appointment via MySejahtera (Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Huawei App Gallery), on their website or call in at 1-800-888-828.

As of August 22, over 6.6 million people or 89.7 per cent of adults in the Klang Valley have gotten at least one dose. More than 5.1 million people or 83.8 per cent of adults residing in the Klang Valley have already completed their vaccination with two doses.

On the national level, Malaysia has vaccinated 78 per cent of adults with at least one dose and 55.6 per cent of adults have gotten two doses. The JKJAV aims to vaccinate at least 40 per cent of adults in all states by August 31, 2021. So far all states have exceeded the target except for Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Sabah.

Detailed plans to vaccinate teenagers aged 12-17 years old was supposed to be revealed last week, however, the JKJAV has yet to make an announcement. — SoyaCincau