Speaker: 30pc questions for Perlis state assembly sitting revolve around Covid-19

State Assembly Speaker Datuk Hamdan Bahari said only those who were fully vaccinated and had not travelled outside the state over the past 14 days would be granted entry to the hall. — Bernama file pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KANGAR, Aug 23 — Thirty per cent of the questions to be raised at the First Meeting of the Fourth Term of the 14th Perlis State Assembly, which will begin tomorrow, revolve around issues and efforts to tackle Covid-19.

The opening of the three-day meeting would be graced by the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail.

State Assembly Speaker Datuk Hamdan Bahari said it was indeed commendable that the assemblymen had heeded the advice to give priority to matters relating to Covid-19 to be discussed at the meeting.

It is also hoped that the meeting will run smoothly and that the assemblymen and all involved would comply with the standard operating procedures and come early for screenings before being allowed to enter the august hall, he said when contacted here.

Hamdan said only those who were fully vaccinated and had not travelled outside the state over the past 14 days would be granted entry to the hall.

He said Indra Kayangan assemblyman Gan Ay Ling who was tested positive for Covid-19 on August 9 had also fully recovered and was allowed to attend the meeting.

“So far, I was informed that only Santan assemblyman Azizan Sulaiman will not be attending the meeting as he is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sungai Petani, Kedah,” he added. — Bernama