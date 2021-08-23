Selangor Sultan warns public not to let guard down even if fully-vaccinated against Covid-19

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (centre) arrives for a special meeting between Malay Rulers at Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur August 21, 2021. ― Picture via Facebook

SHAH ALAM, Aug 23 — The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today said individuals who have completed their Covid-19 vaccination should not be complacent and feel that they are already immune to the virus.

The Sultan also urged the people to continue complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health (MoH) and to always observe the new normal to help the government tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Always wear the face masks when leaving the house and comply with the physical distancing rule at all times,” he said when gracing the opening of the First Meeting of the Fourth Term of the 14th Selangor State Assembly here today.

Sultan Sharafuddin also expressed hope that the people in Selangor would give their full cooperation in getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

“All assemblyman must play their role to advice the people to promptly get their Covid-19 vaccinations so that Selangor can achieve herd immunity as targeted,” he said.

The Sultan also expressed concern over the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country especially Selangor, saying that he was sad to see the state still recording the highest daily tally of Covid-19 cases and deaths in Malaysia.

“I don’t want to point finger at any quarters for the rise in Covid-19 cases and the death toll in the country but in my opinion, it is due negligence in terms of enforcement and compliance with the SOP set by the MoH and the National Security Council.

“Unfortunately, what’s done cannot be undone. Those who died due to Covid-19 cannot be brought back to life. What’s important now is for us to move forward positively and hope the mistakes and negligence will not be repeated,” he added. — Bernama