Ismail Sabri officially clocks in as PM (VIDEO)

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob begins his official duty as the ninth prime minister of Malaysia at Perdana Putra, Putrajaya August 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today started work officially at Perdana Putra here.

His arrival at the main block of Perdana Putra, which houses the Prime Minister’s Office, at about 8.25am was greeted by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Senior Deputy Secretary-General of the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Jamil Rakon.

Also present were Public Service director-general Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman, Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and Malaysian Armed Forces Chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

Ismail Sabri, who was in black suit, then clocked-in at his office on Level 5 of the Perdana Putra building, and this was followed by the reading of the doa led by the Prime Minister’s Department Integrity officer Muhd Redza Ahmad before he signed the Welcome Book.

Ismail Sabri, 61, took his oath of office as Malaysia’s 9th prime minister last Saturday.

His appointment was consented by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in accordance with Article 40(2)(a) and Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

Today, Ismail Sabri is scheduled to make his first official working visit to the Kuala Muda and Yan districts in Kedah to check on the latest situation in areas affected by floods following a water surge incident in Gunung Jerai last Wednesday.

The floods have claimed five victims so far while another is still missing.

About 800 houses in Yan and another 200 in Kuala Muda were also affected by the disaster.

In his maiden speech as Prime Minister yesterday, Ismail Sabri introduced the concept of the Malaysian Family by urging the people of various religions, races and ethnicities to help the nation recover from the current economic and health situation. — Bernama



