Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases breach 23,000 mark

A container which doubles as a morgue is pictured at the Kepala Batas Hospital in Penang August 20, 2021. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 ― The Health Ministry has recorded 23,564 new Covid-19 cases today, making it the highest number of daily cases in Malaysia so far.

Its director-general Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor remains the state with the highest number of cases at 6,974.

“The second highest state or territory is Sabah with 2,738 cases, followed by Sarawak with 2,548 cases,” he said on Twitter.

The state with the lowest number of Covid-19 cases is Labuan with one case, followed by Putrajaya Federal Territory with 24 and Perlis with 64.

Kedah and Penang have seen a surge in cases lately, at 1,932 and 1,523 respectively.

MORE TO COME