Muhyiddin, other Bersatu and PAS MPs make way to Istana for afternoon audience with King

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrives at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur August 19, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Caretaker Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has arrived at the main gate of Istana Negara for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today.

He is believed to be the last MP summoned today for the King to reconfirm the number of lawmakers who support the nomination of Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to be the ninth prime minister.

Unlike other MP who were ferried in by buses, Muhyiddin came in a car. His motorcade arrived at 2.49pm, accompanied by police outriders.

Prior to Muhyiddin’s arrival, two buses ferrying other Bersatu and PAS MPs entered the palace gates for the afternoon round.

The first bus carried Bersatu MPs entered at 2.38pm followed closely a minute later by the second bus.

Gombak MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Batu Pahat MP Datuk Rashid Hasnon stood out among the groups coming down from the first bus to enter the palace.

A bus ferrying PAS MPs arrives at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur on August 19, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

The second bus carried PAS MPs. Among those who could be identified were Rantau Panjang MP Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusuff and Pasir Puteh MP Datuk Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh who waved to the media from a distance as they passed.

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong was seen in another earlier bus that arrived at 2.26pm. Other Barisan Nasional component party lawmakers were believed to be on board, but their masked faces could not be identified.

A total of 114 MPs from PAS, MIC, MCA, as well as those who are independent have been summoned for an audience so the King can personally verify the support for Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, one of the two main contenders for prime minister.

The other candidate is Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The MPs had been instructed to submit their personal choices for prime minister to the palace before 4pm yesterday.