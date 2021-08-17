Sabah breaches 2,000 new daily Covid-19 cases again

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said that most of the cases were from close contact screening, as has been the trend recently. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 17 — Sabah today hit a new state record in daily Covid-19 cases at 2,103, an increase of 375 from yesterday’s cases.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said that most of the cases were from close contact screening, as has been the trend recently.

“The state capital had 467 new cases, an increase of 105, while Tawau had 255 cases and Sandakan 208.

“There is also a new cluster in Sawit Baiduri, Lahad Datu, contributing 77 cases,” he said.

Masidi said most of the cases — 969 or 46 per cent — were in category 2, which are those showing mild symptoms. Another 582 were in category 1, meaning they showed no symptoms.

To battle Covid-19 infections, which have been rising at an exponential rate in Sabah, he said the state remains focused on vaccinating its residents as soon as possible, and also restricting most movement to only those who are fully vaccinated.

Masidi added that the state will be enforcing SOPs which allow only the fully vaccinated to dine-in or go to supermarkets as of September 15.

“As of yesterday, 23.6 per cent of Sabah’s target market has been fully vaccinated. Additionally, 47.3 per cent have received one dose,” he said.

The state aims to get 2.9 million adults fully vaccinated by October.

State health authorities are so far administering some 50,000 doses per day. Yesterday, they administered 52,992 doses