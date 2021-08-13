Pro-establishment Malay group wants Najib pardoned, appointed ‘interim PM’

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Court of Appeal in Putrajaya April 20, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — A Malay group called Pertubuhan Sahabat Ulul Amri Malaysia (Malay for “Friends of the Authorities Association”) reportedly petitioned the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today to pardon convicted former prime mInister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The group said giving Najib a pardon for his corruption charges will show the Agong’s benevolence, and said that many in the public wants to see Najib become “interim prime minister” to govern the country amid the political turmoil triggered by Umno.

“This is an opportunity to save Malaysia. Najib fulfills two criteria — he is trusted by His Majesty and he has experience running the country,” its chairman Syed Muhammad Imran Abdul Aziz was quoted saying in Malaysiakini.

The group also insisted that Najib is innocent until proven guilty, despite a High Court in July last year sentencing Najib to two years’ jail and fined RM210 million after finding him guilty on seven charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT), money laundering and abuse of position, involving RM42 million of SRC funds.

The case is now being appealed by Najib.

The group also claimed that the Pekan MP, who led the Barisan Nasional coalition to its first general election loss in six decades in 2018, will look after the country, advice the government on economy and the pandemic.

Malaysiakini also reported a spokesman for Najib saying his side was unaware of the group’s initiative.

Under Article 42 of the Federal Constitution, the Agong can grant a pardon based on the advice of the Pardons Board.