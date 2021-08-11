Zahid denies offering himself as PM candidate

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is pictured leaving Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur June 11, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 ― Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reportedly denied offering himself as a prime minister (PM) candidate in the event Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin fails his confidence vote in Parliament next month.

The Vibes reported the Bagan Datuk MP as saying the matter has never been considered or even discussed in the party to date.

“It never arose. Nonsense. No decision has been made,” he reportedly said, referring to the proposal.

Ahmad Zahid said Umno will deliberate the choice of PM should Muhyiddin fail the vote, and not before that.

“We will do it when the time comes; when and if Muhyiddin fails in his vote. For now, nothing,” he said.

This comes as news portal MalaysiaNow yesterday reported quoting two unnamed sources saying that Zahid, a former deputy prime minister, has nominated himself for the top post should Muhyiddin be toppled.

The report claimed one of the sources as saying the Umno president announced the matter to the party’s MPs in a recent closed-door meeting.

The other source said the decision was made due to scepticism over Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s likelihood to dispose of the corruption charges against Zahid even if Umno backs the PKR president as prime minister.

Last week, Muhyiddin announced that he will put himself through a confidence motion in the Dewan Rakyat in September.

Zahid last week had presented a list of 14 Umno MPs to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, to inform the King of their signed statutory declarations to withdraw support for Muhyiddin and Perikatan Nasional government.