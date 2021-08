Foreign workers get their temperatures checked during the Selangor Vaccination Programme at Pusat Kompleks Sukan PKNS in Kelana Jaya August 11, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 ― Less than a week after daily new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia fell below 20,000 cases, the Ministry of Health (MoH) recorded 20,780 new cases today.

In a Twitter post, MoH revealed that Selangor alone recorded 6,921 cases, maintaining the highest number of new cases among the states and Federal Territories.

This was followed by Kuala Lumpur (2,065), Johor (1,693), Kedah (1,534), Sabah (1,514), Penang, (1,385), Kelantan (1,284) and Negri Sembilan (1,015).

