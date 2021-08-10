Pos Malaysia: Road tax and driving licence renewal by appointment only, walk-ins not accepted

To facilitate the new directive, counter services for licence or roadtax renewals have also reopened at Pos Malaysia outlets nationwide starting from August 9, 2021. ― SoyaCincau pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 ― The Department of Road Transport (JPJ) has recently announced that September 30, 2021 will be the deadline for vehicle owners to renew their driving licence as well as their expired road taxes. Enforcement and compliance monitoring by the police and the JPJ will commence starting from October 1, 2021.

To facilitate the new directive, counter services for licence or roadtax renewals have also reopened at Pos Malaysia outlets nationwide starting from August 9, 2021.

Due to the current pandemic situation, Pos Malaysia has announced that won’t accept walk-ins due to fear of overcrowding. To renew at a post office, vehicle owners would need to secure an appointment online beforehand on Pos Malaysia’s website or on the Pos Malaysia app (Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei App Gallery).

You may select your service of choice as well as the date and time (subject to availability). Input your contact details and your appointment is set. ― SoyaCincau pic

Under the outlet finder, you will be able to see a link below the address of your chosen post office branch. Click the link and you should be able to view the appointment page. You may select your service of choice as well as the date and time (subject to availability). Input your contact details and your appointment is set.

Alternatively, drivers and vehicle owners can also renew their licence and road tax by signing into the MySikap JPJ Portal or via MYEG. ― SoyaCincau pic

A customer is only allowed to book one appointment a day, and can only perform up to three transactions per appointment, which is likely to reduce time spent at the premises. It goes without saying that customers are required to adhere to the SOPs when going to their appointments including wearing a face mask.

Alternatively, drivers and vehicle owners can also renew their licence and road tax by signing into the MySikap JPJ Portal or via MYEG. Furthermore, licences can also be renewed at JPJ branches on an appointment basis. To make an appointment to visit a JPJ counter, the respective booking links for various branches can be accessed here. ― SoyaCincau