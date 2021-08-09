Former govt chief secretary Ahmad Sarji still in UKM hospital but stable, recovering from Covid-19

The former chief secretary to the government was admitted to the ICU last Saturday, reportedly after contracting Covid-19. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Tun Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid is out of the intensive care unit and recovering from Covid-19 at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia in Cheras.

The former chief secretary to the government was admitted to the ICU last Saturday, reportedly after contracting Covid-19.

However, Institut Kefahaman Islam Malaysia said Sarji is now on the mend.

“Tun Ahmad Sarji is well and has been certified stable and is recovering well. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery and hope he returns to full health,” it said in a Facebook post today.

Rumours had been circulating that Sarji’s health was deteriorating after being warded in ICU due to the coronavirus.