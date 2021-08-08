PKR MP says Jalan Kubur Muslim cemetery in Pantai Dalam almost full

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil today warned about the fast diminishing burial space at the Jalan Kubur Muslim cemetery in his constituency. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil today warned about the fast diminishing burial space at the Jalan Kubur Muslim cemetery in his constituency, saying that only 50 more lots are available for use.

Malay daily Sinar Harian reported him as saying that the issue was already discussed in a joint virtual meeting between Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) and Masjid Jamek Al-Khadijah representatives, last Friday.

He said the issue has been raised since April this year after lots in the cemetery were being taken up fast.

“The problem is becoming more alarming as in the last four to five months, the number of deaths has increased at a relatively high rate. Sometimes as many as five to six deaths are recorded a day, which is among the causes of the declining cemetery space,” Fahmi told Sinar Harian.

He said several new sites were planned to address the problem, but the ownership status change from the Federal Land Commissioner to the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) has led to a delay.

“The process of preparing the area as a cemetery is also expected to take time after the status change process is completed, but the results of the recent discussions are expected to speed up the process,” he said.

Fahmi said Jawi had informed of the possibility of sending the bodies of the deceased residents from Kampung Kerinchi and Pantai Dalam to Raudhatul Sakinah Bukit Kiara, if the lots in Jalan Kubur are fully used.

“I hope the new site can be completed and can be used within a year. The residents certainly hope that they can be buried in the Pantai Dalam area which has been their hometown,” he said.

Fahm said there are 75 old graves in the area which includes those that have been buried since the 1870s and the matter has been notified to Jawi for reference and further action.