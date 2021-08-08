Nadma: RM10.3m distributed to kin of Covid-19 deceased so far

Funeral workers wearing protective suits perform Maghrib prayers before burying the remains of a Covid-19 victim at a cemetery in Klang August 7, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) has channelled RM10.3 million to the next-of-kin of 2,061 individuals who have died from the coronavirus under the Special Assistance of Covid-19 Death Management, as of Friday (Aug 6).

Nadma director-general Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim said a total of 3,618 applications had been received for the assistance while 590 applications still being processed and 967 applications under data matching.

He said that only the next-of-kin of Malaysian citizens who died of Covid-19 in the country could apply for the one-off special assistance of RM5,000.

Only one beneficiary is eligible to receive the aid, he told Bernama today.

For those who are facing difficulties in submitting relevant documents, Aminuddin said the agency is ready to help to facilitate the application process.

The one-off payment will be made via electronic funds transfer (EFT) to eligible applicants within 30 working days from the date of receipt of complete application documents. — Bernama