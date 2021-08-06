Guan Eng asks how Ahmad Faizal’s appointment as special adviser to PM helps tackle Covid-19 pandemic

DAP’s Lim Guan Eng says the of Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu as a special advisor to the prime minister is a ‘complete waste of taxpayers’ funds’. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng questioned how the appointment of Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu as a special adviser to the prime minister helps in the country’s fight against Covid-19.

“This is a complete waste of taxpayers’ funds. Further Mahiaddin has no political legitimacy to make such an appointment following the loss of his parliamentary majority after 11 Umno MPs withdrew their support.

“In fact, any new appointments by Mahiaddin leading up to a confidence vote in Parliament in August or September raises public suspicion that this is a form of ‘buying’ political support,” he said, using Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s given name.

Lim also said that Faizal, who would be advising the prime minister on community affairs, community communications and socio-economic development, was not right for the job.

“... the former Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal has a failed record on community relations, communications and socio-economic development until he was booted out as Mentri Besar after he lost a confidence vote in the Perak State Assembly with only 10 out of 59 Assembly Persons supporting him,” said Lim.

“Ahmad Faizal’s appointment has clearly shown that Mahiaddin has lost the plot and has no conception or plan to guide Malaysia out of the current crisis,” he added.

Lim added that Malaysians are expecting either a roadmap on how to reopen the economy or mitigation measures for the Covid-19 pandemic, instead of an announcement of a special advisor with ministerial status.