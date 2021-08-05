Covid-19: 2,000 Perak tourism frontliners have yet to be vaccinated, says state exco

Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohamed Radzi said the committee had made an application to the CITF and was waiting for approval so that the vaccine could be given to all frontline personnel in the state’s tourism industry. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, Aug 5 ― About 2,000 frontline workers in the tourism industry in Perak have yet to get vaccinated against Covid-19, said state Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohamed Radzi.

She said the committee had made an application to the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) and was waiting for approval so that the vaccine could be given to all frontline personnel in the state’s tourism industry.

“We have asked for CITF approval so that those who are registered with Tourism Perak get the vaccine at least by this month. It depends on the availability of vaccine supply. We will use all available platforms to get the vaccine as soon as possible,” she told Bernama when contacted today.

Nolee Ashilin, who had earlier handed over 300 food baskets to traders’ representatives here, said the committee had received more than 5,000 names of Perak tourism industry players registered under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac).

“Of that number, about 3,000 people have received vaccinations in their respective districts. So, about 2,000 more, especially frontline workers in the tourism industry need to be vaccinated, including those in the hotel, homestay sectors and so on,” she said.

She added that five main tourism areas in the state would be made as Covid-19 Free Destination areas namely Ipoh, Kuala Kangsar, Kampar, Batu Gajah and Lumut. ― Bernama