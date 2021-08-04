Opposition MPs: Impossible for Muhyiddin to still have majority support in Dewan Rakyat

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin after a special address which was broadcast live on several local television stations, August 4, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Opposition MPs have disputed Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s insistence that he still possessed majority support in Parliament, saying this was “impossible” as some backbenchers have publicly rejected him.

In a joint statement, they confirmed that Pakatan Harapan MPs together with Tuaran MP Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau from United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko), Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik (Independent), Selangau MP Baru Bian and Sri Aman MP Datuk Masir Kuja from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) have rejected Muhyiddin’s leadership.

“It is impossible that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin still has the majority support from Dewan Rakyat MPs after the announcement by a group of government MPs yesterday,” they said.

The MPs then stressed that they were adamant that Muhyiddin and the entire Cabinet must resign.

The statement was signed by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, Wilfred, Baru, Masir and Maszlee.

Earlier today, Muhyiddin announced that a confidence vote will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat when it convenes in September.

He also insisted that he still had the required majority support from lawmakers, in the form of statutory declarations, to continue as the prime minister.

This comes after Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday claimed that enough of his party’s federal lawmakers have signed a declaration to withdraw its support for Muhyiddin and the Perikatan Nasional government.