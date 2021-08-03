Sabah police chief Hazani to be Bukit Aman director of internal security and public order

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali is among 64 senior police officers involved in a transfer exercise which will take effect on September 6. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 ― Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali will assume the post of Internal Security and Public Order Department director in Bukit Aman on September 6, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) said today.

He is among 64 senior police officers involved in a transfer exercise which will take effect on that date, said PDRM superintendent of corporate communications Supt A. Skandaguru.

In a statement, he said Hazani’s post as Sabah Police Commissioner would be taken over by Bukit Aman deputy director of management (Services, Personnel) of Services/Personnel Division, Management Department Datuk Idris Abdullah with the rank of acting Commissioner of Police (CP).

In the latest transfers, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) deputy director of Intelligence/Operations Datuk Dev Kumar M M Sree will become Bukit Aman CID deputy director with the rank of acting CP.

“Also involved in the transfer exercise is Bukit Aman deputy director of Management (Administration), Management Department Datuk Mat Kasim Karim, who will be the new director of Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department with the rank of acting CP,” he added.

Bukit Aman CID principal assistant director of Prosecution/Law (D5) Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa will be appointed Bukit Aman CID deputy director of Investigation/Legal with the rank of acting DCP.

Rusdi’s post will be taken over by Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah with the rank of acting SAC.

Mohamad Zainal will be succeeded as the district police chief by Bukit Aman CID Central Criminal Intelligence Unit (CCIU)/Criminal Records (D4) assistant director ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya. ― Bernama