Now not the time for Sarawak state assembly to sit, says GPS info chief

A boat is pictured passing the Sarawak state legislative assembly building in Kuching. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, Aug 3 ― The Dewan Undangan Negeri (DUN) should not reconvene if the number of Covid-19 infections is still high, said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) information chief Datuk Idris Buang.

“We cannot take things for granted. Covid-19 positives case figures have been volatile and not steady,” the Muara Tuang assemblyman said when contacted yesterday.

Idris said the DUN sitting could be held when the experts say it is reasonably safe to do so.

“The DUN may reconvene once Sarawak has really achieved herd immunity barring the possibility of there being any new variant that can hamper such a meeting,” he said.

The DUN, which was supposed to expire on June 6, has been extended due to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s Emergency Proclamation, which will now end on Feb 2, 2022 for Sarawak.

Under the Emergency Ordinance, only the Yang di-Pertuan Agong can allow for the reconvening of the DUN. ― Borneo Post