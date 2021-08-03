Ministry mulls proposal to control price of Covid-19 test kit

Deputy Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said based on feedback from the public, the test kit price is a burden especially to the low-income groups and families with many children. — Bernama pic

KUALA BERANG, Aug 3 ― The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) is considering a proposal to control the price of the Covid-19 test kit, said Deputy Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid.

He said based on feedback from the public, the test kit price is a burden especially to the low-income groups and families with many children.

“We were told that the price is RM39.90 each, not many can afford to buy it at that price. So, we are discussing the matter with manufacturers, importers and sellers to get it at a reasonable price that will not affect the traders or burden the people.

“We hope the price will be affordable by everyone ... besides that, our role is also to make sure that this test kit is not fake. We are worried that some people are trying to produce fake goods,” he said.

He said this to reporters after visiting the Community Vaccine Mobilisation (Movak) programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Felda Bukit Bading here today.

A total of 360 of the residents received their Covid-19 shots today under the first Movak programme to be held in the Hulu Terengganu District.

Rosol, who is Hulu Terengganu member of parliament, said the Movak initiative would be held in stages in the district namely at SK Bukit Tadok, SK Tapah, SK Tok Randok, SK Getang, SK Kua and SK Binjai Kertas with more than 3,500 residents expected to receive the vaccine.

In another development, Rosol said KPDNHEP had conducted checks to ensure compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the Covid-19 outbreak at 689,876 premises nationwide from May 13 last year till yesterday.

A total of 653 offences were detected, namely failing to check-in using the MySejahtera mobile application or failing to register via the logbook (254 cases), carrying out unauthorised activities (127 cases), failing to provide the one-meter physical distancing markers (56 cases), failing to wear face masks (40 cases), failing to display the limit on the maximum number of customers allowed in the premises (18 cases), failure to comply with the operating hours (four cases) and other offences (154 cases).

“The compound value issued is RM4.45 million so far,” he said adding that enforcement officers would first give advice and warning to premises’ owners before issuing any compound. ― Bernama