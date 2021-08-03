DPM, AG and ministers spotted gathering at PM Muhyiddin’s residence after Umno announcement

A vehicle carrying Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri seen entering the residence of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Bukit Damansara at 8.51pm, August 3, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 ― Several vehicles ferrying members of the current Perikatan Nasional (PN) cabinet members and supporters have been spotted entering Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s housing area in Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur.

This comes after Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi claimed that enough of the party’s federal lawmakers have signed a declaration to withdraw its support for Muhyiddin and the PN government.

According to news outlet Malaysiakini, among those spotted entering the Prime Minister’s residential area are Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Others spotted arriving include Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin, Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Rina Harun, MIC President Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran and Bersatu Deputy President Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

