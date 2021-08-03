Bukit Mertajam market now closed until Aug 11 after five Covid-19 cases detected

Customers observe social distancing at the Taman Selamat Wet Market in Bukit Mertajam March 25, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, Aug 3 — The Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) has ordered the Bukit Mertajam Market to be closed from August 5 to 11 after five Covid-19 cases were detected among traders and workers.

MBSP Mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud said two traders and three workers were positive for Covid-19 as of today.

“All traders in the market have been ordered to stop operations for seven days from August 5 onwards or until informed otherwise,” he said in a statement today.

He said the market will be fully sanitised while all traders and workers in the market must undergo RT PCR or RTK Antigen tests starting from today.

He said MBSP has decided to give these traders the concession to reopen for business on August 6 if their swab tests are negative.

“Only traders and workers who show proof of their negative results will be allowed to reopen for business,” he stressed.

He said this is an early preventive measure to stop the spread of Covid-19 among traders, workers and visitors.

He said checks conducted by MBSP also found a number of traders and visitors have failed to scan the MySejahtera QR code.

“MBSP wishes to remind all traders, workers and visitors that it is compulsory for them to scan their MySejahtera app before entering the Bukit Mertajam market and stern action will be taken against those who failed to do so,” he said.

He also urged traders and the public who visit any markets to always adhere to the SOPs to prevent the spread of the virus.