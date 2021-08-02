Use public transport to reduce congestion at walk-in PPVs, say police

Walk-in vaccine recipients queue up for registration for their Covid-19 jabs at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre vaccination centre, August 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 ― The police are advising people walking in for the Covid-19 jab at selected inoculation centres (PPV) to either use public transport or get their drivers to use the drop-off and pick-up method.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department head, ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh, said a high number of vehicles have been observed in the PPV area, sometimes causing congestion and making it hard for people to get vaccinated.

“Walk-in vaccinations at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) begin today therefore there will be greater police presence,” he told Bernama earlier at the Jalan Bandar Traffic Police Station and while recommending public transport and dropping off passengers.

While there isn’t a serious traffic congestion problem at the moment, early action must be taken to prevent it, he said.

Sarifudin’s advice was also directed at people receiving their shots at the walk-in PPV at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) and Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil.

On July 31, Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK), Khairy Jamaludin, said that walk-in vaccinations will be allowed at nine PPV in the Klang Valley from today. ― Bernama