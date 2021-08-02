Khairy calls end to Operation Surge Capacity in Klang Valley with 1.65 million residents given Covid-19 appointments

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said 1,655,217 residents in the Klang Valley have been given vaccination appointments under Operation Surge Capacity. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The federal government’s initiative to speed up Covid-19 vaccinations for residents in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor ended yesterday with a 97 per cent success rate.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said 1,655,217 residents in the Klang Valley have been given vaccination appointments under Operation Surge Capacity.

“I want to announce that Operation Surge Capacity in the Klang Valley ended yesterday successfully. The appointments issued from July 26 till August 1 is 1,655,217,” he said today.

