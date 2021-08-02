Kedah district and land office staff among five remanded for alleged graft

The suspects allegedly accepted bribes from a landowner in return for registering land title under 41 names without going through the legal land transfer process. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

ALOR SETAR, Aug 2 — Five individuals, including four staff of a district and land office in Kedah, have been remanded for five days from today to assist investigation into bribery cases in 2019 and last year.

The remand order against all the individuals, including a woman, aged 48 to 57, was issued by Magistrate's Court assistant registrar Wan Nor Fadzilah Wan Ibrahim today after receiving an application from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

All of them were arrested between 8.20am and 4.20pm yesterday (Sunday) at several locations around Alor Setar, Pendang and Langkawi.

According to an MACC source, the suspects allegedly accepted bribes from a landowner in return for registering land title under 41 names without going through the legal land transfer process.

The case is being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act.

Meanwhile, Kedah MACC director Datuk Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap, when contacted, confirmed the arrest, adding that further investigations were underway. — Bernama