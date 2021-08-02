In Johor, 118 individuals involved in online gambling nabbed during two-week operation

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said during the period, police had raided 90 premises throughout Johor, a majority of which were shop house premises. — Picture by Ben Tan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Aug 2 — The Johor police have arrested a total of 118 individuals under a special operation focusing on online gambling syndicates throughout the state starting from July 15 to 31.

The two-week long raids were part of the Johor police contingent’s special operation under Ops Dadu.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the operation also saw the termination of electricity supply to several premises involved.

He explained that during the period, police had raided 90 premises throughout Johor, a majority of which were shop house premises.

“All the suspects arrested were aged between 19 and 58 and involved a total of 99 caretakers of the premises and 19 players.

“Through all the raids carried out, police also confiscated 125 mobile phones, a computer unit, a tablet unit and cash amounting to RM20,184,” said Ayob Khan in a media conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Ayob Khan added that the syndicates were also targeting victims from all walks of life, including students, government employees and senior citizens.

He revealed that during the operation, a total of 46 premises were subjected to electricity supply cuts by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) while four premises had their business licenses revoked.

“All individuals detained will be investigated in accordance with Section 4 (1) (c) of the Open Gambling House Act 1953,” said Ayob Khan.

Meanwhile, the state’s top cop also said that from January 1 to July 31, the Johor police had conducted a total of 525 raids involving online gambling centres throughout the state.

“During that period, a total of 705 individuals were arrested involving 549 caretakers of the premises and 156 players.

“This recorded success is the result of intelligence as well as the cooperation of the public who continue to provide information and assist the police in conducting operations,” said Ayob Khan.