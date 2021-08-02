EC: Sarawak election to be held within 60 days after revocation of Emergency Proclamation

Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the EC has taken note of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s statement on July 31 on the Emergency Proclamation by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 ― The Sarawak election will be held within 60 days from the date the Emergency Proclamation for Sarawak is revoked or annulled, says Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak.

He said the EC has taken note of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s statement on July 31 on the Emergency Proclamation by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“The declaration of the proclamation by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was made in accordance with Clause (1) of Article 150 of the Federal Constitution to suspend the state election and that this proclamation shall extend throughout the State of Sarawak from August 2, 2021, to February 2, 2022,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, an ordinance was promulgated by the King under Clause (2B) of Article 150 of the Federal Constitution, known as the Emergency (Essential Powers) (Sarawak) Ordinance 2021 P.U. (A) 324.

He said under the provisions of Clause (3) of Article 21 of the Constitution of the State of Sarawak, the State Legislative Assembly that should have been dissolved after five years from its first meeting, had no effect pursuant to Section 3 (1) of the Emergency Ordinance.

The Sarawak State Legislative Assembly should have stood dissolved on June 7, five years from the date of its first meeting. However, the provision could not take effect due to the implementation of the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021. ― Bernama