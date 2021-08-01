Terengganu to open another Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centre after surge in new cases

A health worker speaks to a patient at the Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) at the Malaysia Agriculture Expo Park (MAEPS) 2 in Serdang May 19, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 1 — Terengganu will add another Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) following a sharp increase in cases.

State Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Dr Alias Razak said the PKRC at the Sultan Mizan Teacher Education Institute in Besut will operate with a capacity of 392 beds.

“If the situation is still out of control, we plan to add two more PKRCs at Stadium Negeri, Kuala Terengganu (400 beds) and the Terengganu State Education Department Co-Curriculum Centre in Hulu Terengganu (350 beds),” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Currently, Terengganu has six PKRCs throughout the state with a capacity of 2,967 beds.

They are located at Universiti Teknologi Mara Kuala Terengganu (1,128 beds), MARA Kemaman Higher Skills College (750 beds), Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (484 beds), Marang Prison (220 beds), Besut Kem Wawasan (200 beds) and the Ministry of Health Training Institute in Kuala Terengganu (185 beds).

Terengganu yesterday recorded 883 new Covid-19 cases, the highest daily number reported since the pandemic hit. — Bernama