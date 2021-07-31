Klang’s HTAR says field hospital ready for use on Aug 4

The Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) is pictured in Klang May 13, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, July 31 — The Field Hospital that is being built at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR), in Klang, will be handed over to the hospital for use this Wednesday (August 4).

HTAR, through its Facebook, said the project is expected to achieve 40 per cent completion by tonight.

“The project is ahead of schedule by five per cent and will be handed over for use on August 4, it said.

Last July 8, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that a field hospital will be built by the Malaysian Armed Forces at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) in Klang to support preparedness of health services in Selangor and to help the Health Ministry deal with the current Covid-19 situation in the state. — Bernama