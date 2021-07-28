Kota Kinabalu MP urges FT Ministry to consider opening Labuan shipping sector

Kota Kinabalu MP Chan Foong Hin says the shipping sector is an important sector to supply essential goods to the community. — File picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― The Federal Territories Ministry has been urged to consider opening up the economic sector, particularly the shipping sector, in the Federal Territory of Labuan as it has achieved herd immunity to curb the spread of Covid-19.

At a press conference in Parliament building today, Kota Kinabalu MP Chan Foong Hin said the shipping sector is an important sector to supply essential goods to the community.

“Labuan has achieved herd immunity but the shipping sector there is still closed, hence foreign ships are not able to enter there.

“I hereby ask Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa to open up the economic sector as recommended in the National Recovery Plan (NRP),” he added.

Recently, the Federal Territories Ministry upheld the decision to defer applications of all foreign merchant ship activities until the transition to Phase 2 from Phase 1 of the NRP.

Deputy Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Edmund Santhara Kumar said the decision was made after taking into account that the Covid-19 situation in Labuan was still in the recovery stage and had just moved towards Phase 2 after Labuan faced a very difficult situation following the recent Delta variant attack. ― Bernama