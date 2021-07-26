N. Sembilan achieves 100pc Covid-19 vaccine registration for adults, says MB

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said 815,980 people have registered which shows that people in the state were aware of the importance of the vaccine in the fight against the Covid-19 virus. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, July 26 — Negri Sembilan has reached 100 per cent Covid-19 vaccine registration for age 18 and above population in the state, said Mentri Besar (MB) Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Aminuddin said 815,980 people have registered which shows that people in the state were aware of the importance of the vaccine in the fight against the Covid-19 virus.

“The state government is always working to ensure that vaccination numbers increase and herd immunity can be achieved,” he said in a statement, today.

So far, a total of 199,526 people in the state have been vaccinated. — Bernama