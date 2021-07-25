MB: No plan to implement phase three of National Recovery Plan in green zone districts in Perak

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad at a press conference in Ipoh March 15, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

LARUT, July 25 — The Perak government has no plan to let certain mukim or districts in the state that are in the green zone to progress into Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said if the action was taken, it would give freedom to the people from the red zone to go out and enter the green zone areas.

“I don’t think it’s a good action because Perak is a large state, people are free to come and go. We do not want the risk of Covid-19 spreading as a result of people’s movement.

“Therefore, we do not intend to give freedom to one district or mukim in the green zone, but (at the same time) there are other places which are still under EMCO (enhanced movement control order),” he told reporters today. — Bernama