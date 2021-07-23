Financial analyst nabbed for questioning MySejahtera site out earlier on bail

Rajsurian (right) with his client Nizamuddin Jasman in front of the Wangsa Maju police station after the latter was released July 23, 2021. — Picture courtesy of Rajsurian Pillai

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — A 30-year-old financial analyst who was arrested earlier today for tweets questioning RM 70 million MySejahtera application has been released earlier tonight.

His lawyer Rajsuran Pillai told Malay Mail that his client, Nizamuddin Jasman was released earlier tonight at 8.30pm at the Wangsa Maju police station where the latter was detained when he went to give a statement at 3pm today.

“Police released him on police bail,” Rajsurian told Malay Mail.

Earlier today, Nizamuddin was arrested by a group of policemen from Bukit Aman D5 (classified unit) under the Section 4 (1) of the Emergency (Essential Powers) (No.2) Ordinance 2021.

He was previously expected to spend a night under detention.

Rajsurian said his client was also ordered to delete the tweets regarding the RM70 million allocation on the MySejahtera website under the Section 6 of the same ordinance through a notice.

The police also confiscated the man’s mobile phone.

Nizamuddin was the second man investigated over the allegation.

On June 4, a 36-year-old computer equipment salesman was arrested for allegedly posting a statement on his Twitter account on May 29 regarding the MySejahtera application and the National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme which could cause public distress, according to Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) deputy director (Investigation/Legal) Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri.

The police seized the man’s mobile phone, router and modem and remanded him for a day.