Report: CITF clarifies that kids registered on MySejahtera won't get vaccine appointments yet unless in special circumstances

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) confirmed that it was possible to register minors for vaccination via MySejahtera but clarified that those between 12 and 18 years’ old will not be given appointments yet.

Local Malay language daily Berita Harian reported the CITF as saying that, at the moment, apart from those over the age of 18, only students born in 2003 who are going abroad for further education would typically be given vaccinations.

“Other than that, local students who are comorbid and will be sitting for the SPM or STPM exams this year will also be vaccinated,” CITF reportedly said.

This comes after messages circulating on social media last night purported that children over the age of 12 could now be registered in the MySejahtera app as “vaccine dependents” by their parents.

Previously, the app only allowed families to register dependents who are above 18.

Last week, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced that the Drug Control Authority has approved Pfizer-Biontech’s Comirnaty vaccine for use in those aged 12 and above.