Food delivery rider risks life to save family trapped in vehicle in Sarawak

KUCHING, July 21 — A food delivery rider risked his life to save a family of four trapped in their vehicle in an incident on Saturday (July 17).

On his way to deliver food to his customer at Bandar Baru Samariang around 9.30pm, Mohamad Khairul Gani, 32 stopped his motorcycle when he saw several vehicles parked by the roadside in Jalan Camar before he saw a vehicle that had overturned and landed in a nearby drain.

“By the time I arrived, I did not see anyone going down into the drain, so I decided to jump into the drain even though it was dark.

“I opened the vehicle’s door and pulled out two children and a man before helping a woman out of the vehicle,” he said.

According to Mohamad Khairul, after ensuring that the family was safe, he made his way to his customer’s location.

He said the customer was angry at him for the one-hour delay but all was well when he explained what had happened.

“The customer understood and accepted the order,” he added.

Mohamad Khairul and eight others were commended for their bravery in saving the family and recognised as Bomba (Fire and Rescue) heroes by the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department today.

Each of them received a certificate of appreciation.

In the incident, four family members survived after their car skidded before overturning and landing into a seven-foot (2.13 metres) deep drain in Jalan Camar, here.

The victims, comprising a couple and their two children were successfully rescued from the vehicle following the swift action of the public. — Bernama