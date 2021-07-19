Adhere to guidelines regarding sacrificial rites in N. Sembilan, says Tuanku Muhriz ahead of Aidiladha tomorrow

According to Tuanku Muhriz, all the people in the state should understand that the rules do not allow sacrificial rites to be performed to prevent the public from gathering during the process of slaughtering the sacrificial meat. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, July 19 — Yang di-Pertuan Besar Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir has urged the people in the state to be patient by complying with the rules set regarding the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration in order to ensure the safety of all.

According to Tuanku Muhriz, all the people in the state should understand that the rules do not allow sacrificial rites to be performed to prevent the public from gathering during the process of slaughtering the sacrificial meat.

“Aidiladha prayers are allowed according to the rules of Friday prayers. For districts under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), prayers in mosques are not permitted.

“We should learn from what is happening in other countries. The sharp increase in Covid-19 cases happened after the country exercised flexibility in activities involving the public,” he said in a message here today in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha tomorrow.

Tuanku Muhriz said non-Muslim religious leaders in the state also agreed to use the instructions given to Muslims as a guide to carry out their religious activities.

He also expressed his appreciation to the leadership of the state government, including health workers, security forces and all the people of the state in the fight against Covid-19, especially those who have to work during Aidiladha tomorrow.

Tuanku Muhriz and Tunku Ampuan Besar of Negri Sembilan Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud and family also prayed for all the people to always be under the protection of Allah SWT and to continue to remain peaceful and prosperous and protected from calamities and disasters. — Bernama