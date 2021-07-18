SDMC: Ladang Karisma workers’ quarters in Bintulu placed under EMCO from July 17-30

Police man a roadblock along Jalan Syed Putra in Kuala Lumpur January 13, 2021. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUCHING, July 18 — The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has placed the Ladang Karisma workers’ quarters in Bintulu under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from July 17-30.

The SDMC, in a statement, said that the EMCO involving Rumah Kunjang Sembayan Ban (Sri Aman), Kampung Long Kevok (Telang Usan) and Rumah Kedeney (Sri Aman) ended today.

Sarawak today recorded 261 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of infections in the state to 71,300 while one fatality was reported to take the death toll to 444.

There were also 495 recoveries today while 4,826 active cases are still being treated. — Bernama