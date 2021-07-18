Assistant manager pleads not guilty to posting offensive remarks on Twitter

An assistant manager pleaded not guilty in Sessions Court here today to a charge of posting offensive remarks on Twitter. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA TINGGI, July 18 — An assistant manager pleaded not guilty in Sessions Court here today to a charge of posting offensive remarks on Twitter in October last year.

Mohamad Arif Ahmad, 29, made the plea after the charge was read out to him before Judge Wan Mohd Norisham Wan Yaakob.

He charged with making and initiating the transmission of the offensive communications with intent to annoy others through Twitter by using the profile name ‘Uncle Ireeve @ mxdriv’ at about 9.20am on October 25, 2020.

The posting was later read at an eatery in Air Papan, Mersing at 3.30pm on the same day.

The charge, framed under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and punishable under Section 233 (3) of the law, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both, if convicted, and shall also be liable to a further fine of RM1,000 for each day the offence is continued after conviction.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Irsyad Mardi offered bail at RM20,000 with one surety.

In pleading for lower bail, lawyer Omar Kutty Abdul Aziz representing the accused said Mohamad Arif had to financially support his parents who were unwell, apart from earning a monthly income of RM2,500 only.

Wan Mohd Norisham then set bail at RM8,000 in one surety and advised the accused not to make any comments on the case on social media.

The case has been fixed for mention on August 22. — Bernama