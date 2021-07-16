Floods hit northern region in Sarawak, evacuation centre set up in Lawas

Fire and Rescue Department personnel assisting flood victims evacuated to the PPS at SJK (C) Chung Hua Trusan. ― Borneo Post pic

MIRI, July 16 ― A temporary evacuation centre (PPS) has been opened in Lawas district yesterday after floods hit the northern region of the state.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Lawas chief Zaki Husin said the PPS is located at SJK (C) Chung Hua Trusan.

“The PPS which opened at 9.30am today (July 15) is currently housing 104 victims from 21 households comprising 70 adults, 26 children and eight babies,” he said in a statement.

Zaki added that all evacuees are from Kampung Gelapas, Kampung Seberang Kedai, Kampung Senduyun, Kampung Masjid, Kampung Tengah, Kampung Tanjung and Kampung Long Tukon in Trusan.

Meanwhile, Long Bemang in Baram was inundated up to 2.5 feet of flood waters yesterday following torrential rain since Monday.

More than 600 residents from 100 households living in the low-lying areas were affected by the flood, said Zone 6 Miri Bomba chief Supt Law Poh Kiong.

“Reports received informed that the flood today (July 15) was as high as 2.5 feet and the water level is increasing with the weather being cloudy,” he said in a statement.

However, Law said no evacuation had been made so far due to the floods.

“However, the villagers are always ready to face the floods. The electricity in the village has been turned off for the safety of the residents,” he said.

Law added that a bridge connecting the road to the village in Long Selatong, Marudi had been washed away by strong river currents Wednesday night.

Aside from Long Bemang, other areas in the Miri Division still affected by floods as of 5pm yesterday were Long Atip, Long Wat, Long Loteng and Long Bedian sub-district, said Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

“The flood situation in the interior of Baram was quite bad since Wednesday due to heavy rainfall in the upper region,” he added. ― Borneo Post