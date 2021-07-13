Tok Mat replaces Tajuddin as Umno election director

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan arrives at the 2020 Umno annual general meeting in Kuala Lumpur March 27, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Umno today appointed its deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan as the party’s election director, replacing the controversial Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the reorganisation is to strengthen the party for the next general election.

“I hereby entrust him as the Election Director of Umno with immediate effect,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the appointment of Mohamad — popularly known as Tok Mat — will also “facilitate the decision-making process in the preparation of the election which involves all component parties of Barisan Nasional”.

Ahmad Zahid thanked Tajuddin for his services that lasted seven months but did not provide a reason for his removal.

Tajuddin, who is Pasir Salak MP, was appointed Umno election chief last November 4.

His position as the Prasarana chairman was also terminated on May 26 after a series of controversial statements following the collision of two Light Transit Train carriages.