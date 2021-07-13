Seberang Perai’s Mak Mandin Market closed for 10 days after one trader positive for Covid-19

Rozali said the closure of the market involved 62 traders with stalls at the market including nine MBSP workers who were based there. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, July 13 — The Mak Mandin Market will be closed for 10 days from today after one trader tested positive for Covid-19.

Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) Mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud said the market will be closed until July 22 or until further notice to allow the North Seberang Perai district health office to conduct close contact tracing, screening tests and sanitisation of the site.

He said the closure of the market involved 62 traders with stalls at the market including nine MBSP workers who were based there.

“The traders and the nine MBSP workers will be screened and all those who were identified as close contacts will have to undergo swab tests immediately at the district health office operations centre,” he said.

He said the traders will need to call 04-5751833 to fix an appointment to undergo the swab test.

He warned all of the traders not to continue their business in the market until after July 22 or until further notification from the health department.

As for traders who have been traced as close contacts and refused to undergo swab tests, he said the MBSP will conduct joint operations with the police and health ministry to track them down.