IDCC PPV in Shah Alam closed today after worker tests Covid-19 positive

A health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the IDCC Ideal Convention Centre Shah Alam May 31, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The vaccination centre (PPV) at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) in Shah Alam is closed today.

In a statement early this morning, the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) said the decision was made to close immediately for one day, once it was known last night that there was a Covid-19 positive case among workers at the facility.

The PPV is slated to reopen tomorrow once sanitation work has been carried out.

“As an added precaution, the CITF also recommends that those who received their vaccinations at the IDCC between June 29 and July 12 conduct a self-assessment and get tested for Covid-19 should they have any symptoms,” the statement read.

The CITF added that those scheduled to get vaccinated at the IDCC today will be given new appointments as soon as possible.

Those who require more details are advised to call 03-88934303.