Dr Mahathir at 96 today still hopeful to serve his Langkawi constituents, reiterates healthy lifestyle importance

Former Prime Minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad having a light moment with the society during his survey at the Assyifa Padang Mat Sirat Hall in Langkawi June 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — At 96-years-old, former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today spent his birthday at the Kedah Regional Development Authority (KEDA) Hall visiting his constituents who were receiving their Covid-19 vaccination shots.

There, he met Sepora Amin, aged 106, also known as Tok Pora, the oldest person of Pulau Toba, and had expressed his admiration for her healthy lifestyle.

“I’m not sure I will be able to live a long life like Tok Pora,” he humoured Tok Pora while she got her immunisation shot, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

The vaccination programme saw a total of 204 residents on the island receive a second dose of vaccine injection.

Dr Mahathir, who is also the chairman of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang), also shared tips on healthy eating habits, saying that he took care of his health by controlling the amount of food he ate.

He added that he also controls his diet by choosing a healthier menu by avoiding fried foods.

“I eat everything, but I eat only a little. If I eat a lot of rice, my body will increase. I want to take care not to be fat.

“As long as I can move, I will share whatever contribution I can make,” he said.

The Langkawi MP, who held the post of Prime Minister twice, also said he was grateful to still be able to serve the country even though he was almost a century old.

“I am grateful because I can still serve, even though I am a little older,” he said.

Dr Mahathir was born on July 10, 1925 in Kampung Seberang Perak, Alor Setar and was appointed as the fourth Prime Minister on July 16, 1981.

He held the Prime Minister post again from May 10, 2018 to 24 February 2020.

Dr Mahathir graduated as a doctor in 1953 and served as a medical officer at the Alor Setar General Hospital.

He joined politics in 1964 when he won the Kota Setar seat in the 1964 General Election.