Sarawak party leader hopes Ismail Sabri's appointment as DPM will put Umno at ease

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (right) clocks in on his first day at work as deputy prime minister in Putrajaya July 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, July 9 — A Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) leader today expressed hope that the appointment of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as deputy prime minister will ease Umno’s jitters and give the federal government a better chance to look into Covid-19 issues which had become a major concern for all Malaysians.

PBB vice president Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said Ismail Sabri’s new position is important particularly in administering the nation amid the current pandemic and he needs the full support of all parties.

“Personally, I have mentioned that it was a good move made by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who had finally appointed his deputy and Ismail Sabri can be seen as among the most experienced to hold that post among the senior ministers and other contenders,” he wrote in a blog post.

“He is also a senior parliamentarian and has held positions in several ministries before this and with his vast experience, he will be able to assist the prime minister in addressing our country’s economy and security needs, as well as managing the ongoing pandemic,” Abdul Karim, who is also the state minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, added.

He also felt the appointment was both a wise and strategic political move by the prime minister.

“The appointment is a wise and strategic political move because he is a very capable man, and strategic because our prime minister is putting an Umno leader a step closer to the position of being prime minister,” he said.

Abdul Karim said he and other PBB leaders as well as leaders from the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) fully back Ismail Sabri’s appointment.

Ismail Sabri, 61, was appointed deputy prime minister last Wednesday while retaining his present portfolio as defence minister.

He clocked in at the Deputy Prime Minister's Office at Perdana Putra here today to start his duty as the number two leader in the country’s administration.

After clocking into his office, he then signed the Welcome Book, following which a prayer, led by Integrity Officer at the Prime Minister’s Department Muhd Redza Ahmad, was held before he attended the National Security Council (NSC) Emergency Session meeting which was held virtually with the prime minister.

The prime minister also promoted Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein as senior minister of Foreign Affairs. As senior minister, he will lead the Security Cluster which was previously led by Ismail Sabri.



