Despite few cases, Health Ministry data shows Putrajaya’s Covid-19 infectivity is highest nationwide at 1.28

Putrajaya has recorded a Covid-19 infectivity rate (R0) of 1.28 today. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Putrajaya has recorded a Covid-19 infectivity rate (R0) of 1.28 today, making it the highest recorded among states and Federal Territories today.

This trend has been going on since July 7.

However, the federal administrative capital has consistently shown low Covid-19 cases for the past months.

Today, Putrajaya logged 16 new Covid-19 cases, right above Perlis — which recorded the lowest number of cases today with only one case, and has a R0 of zero.

On July 7 and July 8, Putrajaya had 26 new cases (R-naught of 1.25) and 47 cases (R-naught of 1.22) respectively.

Meanwhile, the nationwide average today was an R-naught of 1.09

Other states that recorded an R-naught above the national average today are Perak (1.18), Kuala Lumpur (1.16), Selangor (1.14) and Pahang (1.10).

The states with the lowest R-naught today — other than Perlis — are Labuan and Sarawak, both with an R-naught OF 0.86.