Sabah to receive 2.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine this month and August, says chief minister

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor at the vaccination operation of Mount Kinabalu personnel at Kinabalu Park, July 8, 2021. Also present is Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun. — Bernama pic

RANAU, July 8 — Sabah is expected to take delivery of 2.2 million doses of vaccine from the federal government this month and early next month in the effort to expedite the vaccination process of the people in the state through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said from the total, one million doses would be arriving this month while the balance of 1.2 million doses would be sent to Sabah early next month.

“I am pleased that Sabah will be receiving the vaccine supply. If everything proceeded smoothly, we will be dispensing vaccine shots to the people faster,” he said when met by reporters after inspecting the vaccination operation of Mount Kinabalu personnel at Kinabalu Park here today.

About 300 individuals comprising mountain guides, porters and employees of Sabah Parks were present to get their vaccine jabs under the programme.

Also present were state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun; state Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin; state Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Yakub Khan and State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong.

Hajiji said the Sabah government wanted residents in the state to receive their vaccination as soon as possible to ensure the targeted herd immunity was achieved to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The Sabah government is targeting 60 per cent of the people to be vaccinated by October to enable many more business and service sectors to reopen including tourism which has been badly affected by the outbreak.

At the event, Hajiji also presented one-off cash aid of RM300 each to 290 mountain guides involving a total RM87,000 and food baskets.

He also handed over a cheque for RM30,000 to the Mount Kinabalu Mountain Guides Association through Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry allocation while RM20,000 was to the Mount Kinabalu Porters Association from Sabah Parks allocation,

After the ceremony, Hajiji also spent time to visit the vegetable stalls at Kundasang and mingled with vegetable sellers while listening to the problems faced by traders including infrastructure such as stalls and roads in the area.

He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam who is also state Industrial Development Minister as well as Kundasang assemblyman.

Hajiji said the government took note of the feedback including tarring the access road to the stalls which are popular among local and foreign visitors. — Bernama