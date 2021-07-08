Pakatan: Muhyiddin must step down as PM now after losing support from Perikatan’s biggest ally

In a statement, the pact’s presidential council said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has lost his legitimacy after Umno pulled its support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government as its largest ally. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has to step down from his post since he has lost the support from the majority of the Dewan Rakyat, Pakatan Harapan (PH) insisted today.

In a statement, the pact’s presidential council said Muhyiddin has lost his legitimacy after Umno has pulled its support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government as its largest ally.

“When a leader of a party of that size announced their withdrawal of support as what is happening now, this means that the prime minister has lost the base support and subsequently majority of MPs’ support.

“Therefore, Muhyiddin has to immediately resign as he has lost support and legitimacy as prime minister,” said a statement undersigned by Opposition Leader and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

The Opposition coalition also reminded Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun of the events that led to Muhyiddin being appointed as prime minister, accusing Idrus of involving himself in politics.

“We wish to remind the attorney general that that Muhyiddin himself was appointed prime minister based on the letters of the heads of political parties supporting him, including Umno president, who was presented to His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on February 29, 2020.

“Obviously the attorney general is acting more as a PN politician than defending the supremacy of the law,” the leaders said.

Earlier, Idrus said there is no clear indication to prove Muhyiddin has lost the confidence of the majority of MPs to date following Umno’s immediate withdrawal of support earlier today.

Instead, Idrus said the decision on whether an individual commanded the confidence of the majority of MPs must be determined by the MPs themselves in accordance with Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

The Umno supreme council meeting last night concluded at 12.45am with an agreement for the party to withdraw its support for Muhyiddin.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party was withdrawing support purportedly because the Muhyiddin administration had failed to meet seven conditions it set last year.